Manager tells Schumacher family to stop ’lies’

Michael Schumacher’s former manager is calling on the family of the F1 legend to finally tell "the truth" about his physical health condition.

It is approaching a full decade since the now 53-year-old fell whilst skiing with his son Mick in France, striking his head and sustaining brain injuries.

German Schumacher has not been seen or heard from publicly since then.

"It was a huge pain for me," his former manager Willi Weber told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I tried hundreds of times to contact Corinna and she didn’t answer. I called Jean Todt to ask him if I should go to the hospital and he told me to wait - it’s too early.

"I called the next day and no one answered. I didn’t expect behaviour like that and I’m still angry about it.

"They kept me out, telling me it’s too early, well now it’s too late. It’s been nine years. Maybe they should just say it the way it is.

"I could understand the situation initially as I always did everything I could for Michael to protect his private life. But since then we have only heard lies from them," Weber, 80, added.

He says he occasionally talks to Michael’s brother Ralf, who he also managed in Formula 1.

"Years after the accident, I said to myself to just look out for the family as I couldn’t change things.

"He was like a son to me. Even today it hurts me to talk about it."