Magnussen ’not nervous’ about Haas future

Kevin Magnussen insists he is not "nervous" that his Formula 1 career might be about to end.

The former McLaren and Renault driver’s career was rescued by Haas in 2017, but now team owner Gene Haas is openly considering quitting the sport.

"No, I’m not going to say I’m nervous," Magnussen told the Danish newspaper BT.

"But I also know that you can never be sure in Formula 1. I’ve just gotten older and reached a point where I’m better at taking things as they come."

Haas, with arguably the smallest budget in the field, has halted car development amid the corona crisis while team owner Gene Haas is weighing up his next move.

"Gene is coming to the race this weekend," Magnussen revealed.

"We haven’t seen him since the winter test, now we have to see if he says anything about the future."

Haas has an option on Magnussen’s services for 2021, and so the 27-year-old says he is not yet in talks with any other teams.

"Right now I have no right to do anything. My future is in the hands of the team," he said.

"I would prefer to stay with Haas, because it’s been my home for four years now and it’s where I feel comfortable. Honestly, I’d be surprised if a great deal was to change for 2021."