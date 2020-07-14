Bottas, Hamilton set to sign new F1 deals
"I am asked about contracts every week"
Mercedes is reportedly well on the way to signing up its current drivers for 2021.
There had been speculation that Mercedes junior George Russell or even Sebastian Vettel were in the running for a seat with the German works team.
But Damiler CEO Ola Kallenius said in Austria: "We’re staying with our two boys."
Widespread reports this week claim that Valtteri Bottas’ deal - another one-year contract - will be the first to be signed.
And six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton’s will probably follow "in the next few weeks", Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff told DPA news agency.
"There simply has not been enough time," Wolff added.
The Finnish newspaper Ilta Sanomat also quotes the Austrian as saying: "I am asked about contracts every week.
"This year, I do not intend to comment on the unfinished negotiations, but they are ongoing. I don’t know when they will be done," Wolff added.
