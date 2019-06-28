Leclerc doubts Vettel will leave Ferrari

Charles Leclerc says he doubts Sebastian Vettel is poised to leave Ferrari or Formula 1.

In Austria, team boss Mattia Binotto rejected speculation Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso, Valtteri Bottas or another driver could replace Vettel by insisting the current lineup is already "fixed" for 2020.

"I cannot see him stopping," Leclerc, who is Vettel’s highly rated young Ferrari teammate, now tells Germany’s Sport Bild.

"I do not speak for him, but he looks more motivated than ever, and he’s working very hard to do his best for the team."

Leclerc, 21, said he doubts even losing his status as the top Ferrari driver would push Vettel into retirement.

"It’s nice to see how he works," Leclerc said. "I think he handles the pressure well, because when you have won all the titles he’s won, there is always pressure.

"I think if I beat him, it’s still not a reason that would make him stop."