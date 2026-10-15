Las Vegas F1 flooding cleared weeks before race

Flooding that briefly affected part of the Las Vegas GP circuit has largely been cleared, with local preparations continuing normally more than a month before Formula 1 arrives.

FOX5 Las Vegas reported that heavy rain from post-tropical cyclone Rachel forced temporary closures on roads including Koval Lane and Winnick Avenue, with mud, debris and damaged fencing left behind near the Strip.

Crews have since cleaned the affected areas and reopened the roads, with FOX5 noting only some residual dust from dried mud remained.

Work for the November event is already continuing, including bridge installation and planned lane restrictions around Koval Lane and Harmon Avenue.