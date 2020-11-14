Juri Vips denies eyeing Red Bull seat for 2021
"The pressure next year will be much less"
Juri Vips has denied rumours that he could be on the cusp of a Formula 1 race debut in 2021.
Although seats are limited for next year, it is notable that Red Bull has pushed to secure a super licence for the 20-year-old from Estonia.
"I know that getting the super licence means nothing for next year, because next season I will not be in Formula 1," he told the Estonian broadcaster ERR from Istanbul.
Indeed, Vips has been nominated as the official reserve driver for Red Bull’s two Formula 1 teams - Red Bull and Alpha Tauri - for the Turkish GP weekend.
"If something happens to someone, at least I will have a chance," he confirmed.
"Also with the super licence, the pressure next year will be much less," Vips added.
"I will be in Formula 2. In recent years I needed to be in certain places in the categories to get points for the super licence, but now I finally have it."
