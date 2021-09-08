Italian GP 2021 - Mercedes F1 preview

Toto Wolff

We have nine races to go in this Championship fight and the battle is only going to get more intense, but our mission is clear.

Last time out at Zandvoort, we simply didn’t put all the pieces together - we took some risks and gave it our best shot, but it just wasn’t enough. A double podium brought us solid and useful points, extending our constructors’ championship advantage, but we know we need to be consistently bringing our A-game if we want to finish this season on top.

As we visit Monza to finish this triple-header, we face a completely different track and challenge, which is exciting for all of us. It’s a historic and unique circuit, with the lowest downforce levels of the season and most of the lap spent at full throttle.

It’s also the second race weekend with the Sprint Qualifying format, so that’ll add some extra spice to the mix, too. We learned lessons on the new format at Silverstone and look forward to bringing that knowledge with us into this weekend.

The atmosphere at Zandvoort was incredible, and to have so many passionate fans engaged in this sport is great to see. While we won’t have as many fans at Monza, I’m sure the atmosphere will still be great and this track always delivers thrilling F1 races, so we look set for another fun weekend of on-track action.