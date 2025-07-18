Indycar star scoffs at Cadillac F1 rumours

Indycar star Pato O’Ward has scoffed at speculation he is high on Cadillac’s list for its new-in-2026 Formula 1 team.

Team bosses Graeme Lowdon and Dan Towriss have been open about their recent talks with drivers including Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez, and others.

Rumours of American stars, however, have subsided.

"I don’t think they’ll take a US driver because the risk is simply too great," former Haas boss Gunther Steiner told RTL.

"Those guys have no experience in Formula 1, and then it can quickly backfire. That doesn’t help anyone."

However, while Colton Herta may be out of the running for now, and Alex Palou has ruled himself out, lingering rumours connected Mexican Pato O’Ward with Cadillac.

He is under contract to McLaren’s Indycar team.

"I wouldn’t like it," McLaren CEO Zak Brown said when asked if he would release the 26-year-old, "but I wouldn’t stop him."

Cadillac F1 ambassador Mario Andretti even joked recently that he might need to "fight" McLaren to extricate him from his contract.

O’Ward now tells the Mexican platform Medio Tiempo: "That was pure smoke and mirrors.

"I think the rumour about me moving to Cadillac is like the one about Fernando Alonso dating Taylor Swift," he laughed.

The latest reports suggest axed Alpine racer Jack Doohan might be an option for Cadillac, while Mick Schumacher has been linked with a seat for months.

"I think Mick has a good chance," said Steiner, who ousted Schumacher at Haas at the end of 2022.

"Cadillac needs a driver with Formula 1 experience, and there aren’t many drivers currently who don’t have a job but have driven in Formula 1," he added.

"Mick is also a very nice person and has learned a lot about a good, large team," said Steiner, referring to Schumacher’s subsequent work as reserve driver at Mercedes.

"This knowledge of how a successful team works could help Cadillac."