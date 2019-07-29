Hungary 2019 - GP preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen

“I like the Hungaroring, it’s one of my favourite tracks and I’m looking forward to going there again this year. It’s a very technical circuit and you really have to hit the apexes to position yourself well for each corner. It feels a bit like you’re driving a big car on a small track as it’s so narrow but that doesn’t make it any less fun. My favourite corner is Turn 11, the fast right hander, and it’s a nice feeling when you get it right. A good exit from the final corner is also very important as the straight is so long and you have to carry good speed into it. Budapest is a beautiful city and there is lots to do in the evenings. The whole Team always looks forward to this race, it’s one of the warmest of the year and it’s normally a good track for us. Germany was one of the most crazy and difficult races for me but it was great to come out on top. We all worked so well together and it’s amazing that the pit crew got another world record, even though they had to do nine pit stops last weekend. Now we go to Hungary ready to give it everything before the summer break!”

Pierre Gasly

“Budapest is one of my favourite races on the calendar for many reasons. Firstly, I really like tight, technical tracks with many corners which is exactly the layout of the Hungaroring. Secondly, Budapest brings back a lot of good memories from last year’s race with Toro Rosso. It was my second best result of the year with P6 and I’ve had a lot of good races in Hungary with victories, podiums and pole positions in GP2, Formula Renault 3.5 and 2.0. Budapest is also a pretty amazing place, I’ve actually spent some holidays in this city as it has a great atmosphere and I like the warm temperatures. I feel good when I’m there and I’m always excited to race on this track. The Hungaroring is the kind of circuit where Red Bull has been pretty strong in previous years and hopefully that remains to be the case this year. In Germany, I was disappointed not to finish the race as there were a lot of points on offer, but we will continue to focus and I’m confident that soon we’ll get our reward.”