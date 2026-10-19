Sainz plays down Horner’s Red Bull claim
"What can you do? That’s just how it is"
Author:
19 October 2026 - 15:13
Carlos Sainz has laughed off Christian Horner’s claim that he was seriously considered for a Red Bull return.
Horner wrote in his new book that Sainz visited his home to discuss a possible move for 2026 and described the Spaniard as an experienced, hard-working team player.
When asked about it by Marca at a Giorgio Armani event in Madrid, Sainz sounded unconvinced.
"Yes, he said I was at his house and all that, having dinner," said the Williams driver.
"What can you do? That’s just how it is," he added with a laugh.
Sainz did not elaborate further.