Sainz plays down Horner’s Red Bull claim

Carlos Sainz has laughed off Christian Horner’s claim that he was seriously considered for a Red Bull return.

Horner wrote in his new book that Sainz visited his home to discuss a possible move for 2026 and described the Spaniard as an experienced, hard-working team player.

When asked about it by Marca at a Giorgio Armani event in Madrid, Sainz sounded unconvinced.

"Yes, he said I was at his house and all that, having dinner," said the Williams driver.

"What can you do? That’s just how it is," he added with a laugh.

Sainz did not elaborate further.