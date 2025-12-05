’Happy’ Palou explains why F1 dream is over

Alex Palou insists he has no regrets about abandoning his long-running Formula 1 ambitions, even as he admits he will be cheering for Max Verstappen in this weekend’s Abu Dhabi title decider.

The four-time IndyCar champion has rebuilt his reputation after his bitter contract dispute with McLaren, and Verstappen recently said Palou should be happy with what he has rather than chasing an uncertain F1 future.

Asked by Sport about that comment, Palou agreed.

"You never know what the future might hold, but I’m in a great position. I have an opportunity that few things can compare to," said the 28-year-old Spaniard.

"The most important thing for any athlete is to have fun, and that only comes when you win. Just because Formula 1 is a bigger series in the world doesn’t mean I’ll have more fun there if I don’t win.

"Besides, I’ve already tried to break into Formula 1, and now that I’m almost 29, starting from scratch as a rookie might be too late. I’m very happy where I am."

However, he admitted the door isn’t entirely shut.

"What could change my mind? First and foremost, an offer from a team with a competitive car," said Palou. "I’m only happy on the track when I can win or fight for victories. We see this with Fernando Alonso - if a driver doesn’t have a fast car, every weekend becomes a struggle.

"I’m a Formula 1 fan and follow the series, but I believe my place right now is in the United States," he told Diario Sport.

Palou will be watching Sunday’s championship showdown.

"Of course, it’s all very exciting there," he said.

"What Max is doing is incredible. In recent years, he’s been winning in one of the best cars, but now he doesn’t have that advantage, and he’s having a tough time against McLaren, who are significantly stronger than everyone else.

"He’s closed a huge gap - 92 points - and is heading into the last race with a chance of winning the title. So, of course, I’m rooting for Max. It will be tough, but there’s a chance.

"He needs to win and hope that there are other cars between him and Lando. I’ll support him until the end."