Hamilton signed last Mercedes deal amid Ferrari talks

Lewis Hamilton was already in talks with Ferrari when he signed his final Mercedes contract in mid-2023.

It was August 31, 2023, when the seven time world champion and Toto Wolff put pen to paper on what would be their last agreement - a two-year deal with an exit clause after 2024.

When asked by France’s Auto Hebdo when his talks with Hamilton, now 40, kicked off, Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur admitted this week: "It was at the 2023 Monaco GP - on May 28, my birthday, to be precise.

"I immediately understood that the desire was there on his part and that it could happen," the Frenchman added.

Even Hamilton doesn’t deny that he signed Mercedes and Ferrari contracts within mere months. "I remember hanging up the phone," said the British driver, "and I was shaking.

"I thought ’Oh my God’. I had just signed with Mercedes. There was a lot to process and my emotions were really strong. I needed to go for a walk to clear my head," Hamilton added.

Fascinatingly, a scene in the latest edition of F1’s Netflix series Drive To Survive depicts Wolff speaking with his wife Susie early in 2024 about who should replace Hamilton.

"You don’t think Max (Verstappen) is an option?" Susie asked her husband. "I haven’t spoken to him," Toto Wolff replied, "because I promised Lewis I wouldn’t talk to him.

"But I will have the conversation now."

Ultimately, Verstappen remained at Red Bull for 2025, and Mercedes signed up Wolff’s 18-year-old protege Kimi Antonelli.