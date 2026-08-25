Hamilton apologises after Ferrari criticism

Lewis Hamilton has apologised for his angry radio and television comments after the Dutch GP, where Ferrari’s handling of team orders left him openly frustrated.

The seven-time world champion had repeatedly complained as he lost time behind Charles Leclerc, particularly after watching Mercedes execute a late position swap between Kimi Antonelli and George Russell.

After Leclerc finally pitted, he said sarcastically on the radio: "A great way of wasting time guys, good job."

Later, when Ferrari kept him out, Hamilton asked: "Are you using me as a guinea pig or what?"

He was especially critical when Ferrari suggested bad luck had shaped the result. "We weren’t unlucky! We lost time earlier on and that cost us P3."

Timo Glock agreed with Hamilton’s criticism.

"Hamilton is right," the former F1 driver told Sky Deutschland.

"Mercedes is implementing it. They’re letting Antonelli pass George Russell. Ferrari should have done the same at that stage."

Nico Rosberg also described Mercedes’ own order as "terrible" for Russell, but ultimately understandable because refusing the swap risked both podium positions.

Hamilton has now softened his tone publicly.

"I’ve listened back to some of my radio and TV comments," he wrote on Instagram.

"In the heat of the moment frustration can come out, especially when you care as deeply as I do. But that wasn’t the best version of me."

"I take responsibility for that, and I’ll be better."

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur admitted the team’s execution was imperfect.

"We probably could have done better," said the Frenchman.

"But it was also difficult to explain the situation to Lewis over the radio without revealing our plan to the opponents."

Leclerc, meanwhile, played down any suggestion of a deeper dispute.

"These are normal discussions during a race," he said. "From the outside, it might look worse."