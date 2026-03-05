Berger tips Mercedes, McLaren as 2026 favourites

Gerhard Berger believes Mercedes and McLaren could start the new Formula 1 era ahead of the pack as the sweeping 2026 rules reset the competitive order.

"With the new regulations, it will be very important who has the best feel for the keys of the piano," the F1 legend told APA news agency.

According to Berger, four-time world champion Max Verstappen may be best equipped for that challenge.

"In 2026, the charging options for the much more powerful battery will be of central importance," he said. "It’s no longer just about who brakes last, but also about who knows what steps to take to have enough battery power.

"Verstappen covers both sides, sometimes even programming his own simulators. That’s why he’s so good. He’s an extremist on the track and an incredibly obsessive, passionate guy who tries to understand motorsport down to the last detail."

Despite that, Berger does not see Red Bull as the early favourite.

"McLaren and Mercedes will be the benchmarks in race trim," he said. "I think they’ve revealed their hand the least and will likely arrive in Australia with an element of surprise."

Ferrari, he added, appears slightly behind.

"They’re not making a bad impression."

Berger, a former Ferrari driver, also reflected on the team’s current drivers, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

"Hamilton was overtaken by the speed of his teammate Charles Leclerc last year," he said. "He’s undoubtedly an exceptional driver in my opinion, but you could already see that he’s getting on in years."

At Mercedes, Berger expects a rivalry between George Russell and teenage teammate Kimi Antonelli.

"George Russell, the bookmakers’ favourite, first has to get past his young teammate Kimi Antonelli," Berger said. "I definitely see Antonelli as a rising star - he’ll put Russell under pressure."

But he admitted he still has doubts about the new regulations.

"The idea of no longer driving a corner at full speed, but instead using it to recharge the battery, is something I find difficult to grasp," Berger said. "I just can’t wrap my head around it."

He also believes the changes may have come at an awkward moment.

"The change comes at the wrong time for the series, given that the previous two years had seen an unprecedented density of three and four different winning teams, respectively."

Berger also paid tribute to recently retired Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko.

"He built one of the best Formula 1 teams ever," Berger said. "That’s an extraordinary achievement for an Austrian."

"I do believe Red Bull will miss him. But everything in its own time. I’m happy for him that he’s taken this step."