Formula E boss not ruling out F1 ’merger’

Alejandro Agag, the boss of Formula E, is not ruling out a "long term" merger with formula one.

Once dismissed as slow and quiet and obviously eclipsed by F1, Formula E has been gaining in popularity and now boasts high level drivers and top car manufacturers.

And series driver Lucas di Grassi, a former F1 driver, thinks electric power is clearly the future of motor racing.

"Internal combustion engines will soon be frowned upon, like cigarette advertising," he told Sport Bild.

If that happens, F1 will be in genuine difficulty, as Formula E has exclusive rights to all-electric racing cars until 2039.

Series boss Agag confirms: "This includes hydrogen and all other forms of electric motors."

Jean-Eric Vergne, the Formula E champion and another ex F1 driver, thinks a merger could be on the cards.

"We all love formula one, it’s great," he said. "But I think Formula E will be the only form of motor sport in 20, 30 or 40 years. So it would be great if both series merged."

Boss Agag, however, says that possibility is not around the corner.

"A merger with formula one will only be an issue in the long term. Not yet," he said.