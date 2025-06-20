Formula 1’s Next Lap: Gamification and Digital Incentives for Viewers

Formula 1 relies heavily on technology. From the design and testing of the cars to the telemetry data used during races, every element of the cars and races relies on technology in some way.

This has also spilled over to the race-day experience with fans being able to consume races on TV and via mobile apps, while the introduction of blockchain has seen the rise of fan tokens.

Blockchain has also seen the introduction of fan tokens for some teams and drivers. Teams put tokens up for sale, and they can be purchased by any fan of the sport, but are most often bought by followers of the team.

The buyer typically also gets certain privileges. These privileges can include access to exclusive offers, opportunities to get involved in events like AMA (Ask Me Anything) interviews with drivers, or even voting rights on livery designs and other team-specific events.

Modern technologies like VR and AR are becoming increasingly common at races, but also in our homes and in other venues. VR race coverage means that viewers can watch the race as though they are in the grandstand or, better still, take in the view from the pit lane while teams are making tire changes and essential repairs.

AR, which augments digital reality over images and live camera footage, means fans can see what the cars look like or transpose the tracks onto their screens.

A lot of teams offer their own dedicated apps. Rather than just providing static content to users, team apps provide additional data and dynamic information. Some provide live telemetry from the races, as well as offering coverage of the team radio, while most provide coverage of events like F1 launch days.

Apps continue to evolve, which means they offer an increasingly wide range of more advanced content. This also goes for TV apps, as well as betting apps, apps packed with sports data, and social media apps, which are all used to help connect viewers to the racers.

Another form of app, one that is becoming very popular with betting and gaming sites, is the race prediction app. The apps do differ in their gameplay and execution. Some are similar to fantasy football games, allowing fans to pick their ideal cars and racers.

Others task players with picking the drivers that will finish in each position. Points are awarded for correct positions and players who get the most points receive some kind of reward or prize. Sportsbooks often offer these games free to attract players to their sites, but they are available from other sources, too.

Other games include AAA titles, such as F1 Manager, for those who like sports strategy games, and F1, for players who prefer the more direct style of racing game. Launched in 2003, F1 Challenge ’99-’02 is considered one of the best F1 simulation games, but there are many for fans to choose from.

While the latest F1 releases are generally AAA titles, with AAA price tags, older versions can be picked up at discounted prices, and this can be a great way to get into the game before sinking $80 on a brand new title, not to mention the cost of racing steering wheels and serious racing rigs to further elevate the game.

Every successful sport enjoys mass coverage on social media. This coverage is provided by the sports leagues and bodies themselves, as well as the teams, but can also be published by fans. Lovers of the sport can get paddock footage as well as live interviews and analysis of some of the most recent races and individual maneuvers from those races.