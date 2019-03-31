20 March 2019
’Finally I have a race car’ - Stroll
"This is what I expected before the season"
Search
Lance Stroll is delighted to once again have "a race car".
The 2016 European F3 champion made his F1 debut in 2017, scoring a podium.
But last year was a horror season for Williams, and with his backer and father, they moved to the newly Lawrence Stroll-owned Racing Point team for 2019.
In Australia, Stroll finished ninth and declared afterwards: "Finally I have a race car.
"I’m really happy with my race," the 20-year-old Canadian added.
"We had a good pace and kept our rivals behind us. This is what I expected before the season," Stroll said.
Racing Point F1
20 March 2019
add_circle ’Isolated’ teams must react to B teams - Racing Point
17 March 2019
add_circle Racing Point is ’my project’ - Perez
14 March 2019
add_circle 2019 to show ’how good Stroll really is’ - Surer
12 March 2019
add_circle Australia 2019 - GP preview - Racing Point
More on Racing Point F1
Formula 1 news
20 March 2019
add_circle ’Finally I have a race car’ - Stroll
20 March 2019
add_circle Bottas can be world champion in 2019 - Rosberg
20 March 2019
add_circle Haas drivers slam new point for fastest lap rule
20 March 2019
add_circle ’Isolated’ teams must react to B teams - Racing Point
20 March 2019