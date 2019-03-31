’Finally I have a race car’ - Stroll

GP de Bahreïn : LE 31/03 à 17h10

By GMM

20 March 2019 - 16:07
Lance Stroll is delighted to once again have "a race car".

The 2016 European F3 champion made his F1 debut in 2017, scoring a podium.

But last year was a horror season for Williams, and with his backer and father, they moved to the newly Lawrence Stroll-owned Racing Point team for 2019.

In Australia, Stroll finished ninth and declared afterwards: "Finally I have a race car.

"I’m really happy with my race," the 20-year-old Canadian added.

"We had a good pace and kept our rivals behind us. This is what I expected before the season," Stroll said.

