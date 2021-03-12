Ferrari legend Forghieri questions Binotto leadership

Legendary Ferrari figure Mauro Forghieri has questioned Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto’s ability to pull the Maranello marque out of its performance slump.

Despite the covid-related development limitations, Ferrari has unveiled a noticeably tweaked car for the 2021 season.

But 86-year-old Forghieri, who was a major player at Ferrari from the 60s to the 80s, wonders if Ferrari is being ideally led from the top at present.

"Usually you try to react after a mistake," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "In the past, the best teams have always managed that after a bad season.

"Ferrari has the means and the right people to succeed again, but I don’t know if they have a person who can become a team leader. Today, what is most important is a leader who knows how to choose the right specialists and place them in the right places."

Forghieri says a lot of responsibility will also fall on Ferrari’s notably young drivers Charles Leclerc and team newcomer Carlos Sainz.

"Today’s drivers have more responsibility than they did in my day," he said. "Then, speed was good enough but now a whole automotive culture is required.

"The drivers must now influence the design and guide the development of the car."