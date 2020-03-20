F1 teams to make ventilators to fight virus

F1 teams have agreed to get actively involved in the fight against coronavirus.

Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Mercedes, Red Bull, McLaren and Williams have responded to the calls from governments to lend their technological and engineering power to the global pandemic.

"Among the technologies the teams could help develop are lung ventilators, needed to help the most seriously ill," the sports newspaper said.

La Gazzetta dello Sport said the matter was discussed during the rounds of emergency talks between the teams and the sport’s authorities this week.

"Since the first races of the season have been postponed, the engineering departments of most teams will be under-used and therefore they can take action to research, develop and produce medical equipment that could help," it added.