F1 CEO confirms ’great news’ for F1 in Germany

A major development in Formula 1 television broadcasting could be good news for the fallow German market.

Compared to the Michael Schumacher-powered heyday featuring multiple local drivers and two grands prix in the country, the popularity of the sport has totally collapsed in Germany.

At least part of the problem, especially in more recent years, has been the broadcasting situation - with Formula 1 disappearing from free-to-air TV screens.

RTL, the long-time free-to-air F1 broadcaster in Germany, has at least brought some live grand prix action back to the everyday loungeroom in a deal with pay channel Sky Deutschland - involving 7 race weekends in 2025.

And Bild newspaper now reports that RTL is 100 percent acquiring Sky Deutschland.

"Naturally, we still need the green light from the federal cartel office," F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali confirmed, "but this is great news for our sport.

"The synergy can help give the German market a boost - and that’s what we all want."

Hans Mahr, a well-known RTL figure, is also enthusiastic.

"RTL’s promotional power is obvious and will ensure another boom in Formula 1."

Reports suggest the Sky Deutschland acquisition is costing RTL 150 million euros - and almost 400 million extra if the RTL share price rises to 70 euros.