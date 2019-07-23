DTM champ could get F1 test bonus

A special prize could be awarded to this year’s DTM champion.

The German touring car series is these days run by Gerhard Berger, who according to Speed Week is looking into arranging a Formula 1 test for the 2019 winner.

Current points leader Rene Rast said: "He (Berger) has good contacts. Perhaps as a bonus he can arrange that."

F1 legend Berger is not so sure it will happen.

He said: "The stupid thing is that the Formula 1 teams are not compensated for the test days. With today’s regulations, young drivers hardly get the opportunity to prove their talent."

However, he promised Rast that he will try.

"First, he should win the championship, then we’ll see," said the former McLaren and Ferrari driver.