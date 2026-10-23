Cadillac should sign Ocon for 2027 - Ralf

Ralf Schumacher has gone further in his criticism of Valtteri Bottas, urging Cadillac to replace the Finn with the now-available Esteban Ocon.

"I would definitely sign Ocon immediately," Schumacher told Sky Deutschland.

The former F1 driver stressed the criticism was sporting rather than personal.

"I think the Bottas story is over now," he insisted.

"He’s a really nice guy, so this shouldn’t be taken personally, but from a purely sporting point of view I would definitely choose Ocon."

Bottas, an increasingly keen cyclist, should instead "get on his bike and enjoy his life", Schumacher added.

Ocon, meanwhile, says he accepts Haas’ decision to sign Rafael Camara for 2027 but insists his own F1 career should not be over.

"Rafael deserves a chance in Formula 1," said the 30-year-old.

"He’s shown in the junior series that he’s a very fast driver. But I don’t deserve to be left without a place in Formula 1."

"From a purely sporting perspective, I deserve a place in the championship."

"And I don’t think this season will be my last in Formula 1."

Oliver Bearman, although not yet formally confirmed by Haas for 2027, is clearly preparing to remain and become the more experienced driver alongside rookie Camara.

"I believe next year I’ll be the team’s most experienced driver, so they’ll be looking to me for more feedback and advice on car development," said the Briton.

"It will be a new challenge for me, but I’m ready."

For Cadillac, meanwhile, any driver change would still come during its Ferrari-powered phase.

General Motors president Mark Reuss says the team’s own future power unit project is progressing, with its Charlotte engine facility due to officially open on December 18.