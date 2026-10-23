Ralf Schumacher has raised the possibility that Frederic Vasseur could walk away from Ferrari for health reasons if the pressure continues.

Speaking on Sky Deutschland, Schumacher said he had become concerned by Vasseur’s appearance and recent absence from an event.

"I’m a little worried," said the former F1 driver. "Fred Vasseur has lost nine kilos."

"He missed a day in Monaco and had heart problems. Of course, I hope he’s fit enough, but you can tell."

Schumacher stressed he was speculating, but said: "That’s my biggest worry."

"That he’ll say, ’My health is more important to me than this, I also have a family.’ We’ll have to wait and see what happens by the end of the year."

Back on track, Ferrari’s actual competitiveness became a talking point in Austin after Isack Hadjar suggested the Maranello based team - not Red Bull - has the fastest car at present.

"I think if you put Max in the Ferrari, he would have won the race with more margin," the Red Bull driver said, referring to the Singapore GP.

Leclerc dismissed that bluntly.

"It’s utter nonsense to claim something like that," he said.

"He knows as little about how good the Ferrari is as I do about how good his car is."

Hamilton was more diplomatic, but also disagreed.

"They’ve built the best engine," said the seven time world champion. "They’ve matched us now through the corners, and they’re three or four tenths quicker down the straights."

Ferrari travelled to Austin with another car upgrade - including revised sidepods - but Hamilton insisted it is modest.

"It’s less than a tenth," he said. "It’s like half a tenth."

Max Verstappen, meanwhile, was unimpressed that Hadjar’s comment had become a paddock controversy.

"What a fun discussion," he said sarcastically.

"He’s worried about something that doesn’t matter."

Verstappen then turned on the line of questioning itself, addressing the reporter directly.

"You should not always present this to the other driver or that other team," said the Dutchman.

"You’re constantly trying to cause a stir between people, while you can just leave it at that."

"It’s impossible to say how good the Ferrari is, because I didn’t drive that car. That’s why these discussions are pure nonsense."