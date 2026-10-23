Marko backs Tsolov over Lawson for 2027 seat

Dr Helmut Marko believes Racing Bulls should replace Liam Lawson with Nikola Tsolov for 2027.

"I agree with Mateschitz’s phrase," said Red Bull’s former junior driver program chief. "We don’t buy stars, we create them’."

"We’ve always strived to rely on our drivers to win Grand Prix races," he told Krone newspaper.

"With a few exceptions, the system worked."

And with Racing Bulls still facing a choice for 2027, Marko made his preference clear.

"If we stick to this philosophy, the difficult choice between Liam Lawson and Nikola Tsolov at Racing Bulls should actually end in Tsolov’s favour," the 83-year-old insisted.

Lawson has nevertheless had a strong 2026 season, but even he admits his future remains uncertain.

"I don’t know what’s going to happen next year," the 24-year-old said.

Lawson also hinted that loyalty to the Red Bull family would not necessarily override a better opportunity elsewhere.

"Our goal is to win," said the New Zealander.

"If I can go to a team that gives me a better chance to do that, that’s obviously what we get to do."

"So the Red Bull specifics of it, I think they’ve shown many times in the past that sometimes that’s not entirely why they make decisions."

For now, he insists his focus remains on finishing the season strongly.

"I’ve had a really good first half of the year," he said.

"We’re obviously well in the fight for P5, so that’s what I’m focused on."

Ralf Schumacher, meanwhile, argued that Formula 1 must keep creating opportunities for younger drivers rather than allowing veterans such as Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton to occupy seats indefinitely.

"When did Antonelli or Verstappen start?" said the former F1 driver.

"If they continued until they were 45, we would practically have to close F2."

"There’s no room for young drivers, and we must be careful about that."