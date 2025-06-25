British GP may be last Red Bull upgrade - Marko

Development of Red Bull’s 2025 car could be halted as soon as the immediate aftermath of the forthcoming British GP.

This weekend, Formula 1 races in Austria - at Red Bull’s own circuit in Zeltweg. Advisor Dr Helmut Marko told Kleine Zeitung the team will have an upgrade in the luggage, and a few other new parts a week later at Silverstone.

The constructors’ title has already been written off, but Red Bull hasn’t quite given up on Max Verstappen being able to close the 43-point deficit to the top McLaren.

"It’s not impossible to make up those three tenths," Marko said. "But if so, it has to happen now."

Indeed, each team up and down the pitlane is dealing with the same dilemma - when to give up on 2025 development in order to focus on the radically different regulations for 2026.

"At some point, we’ll say ’Ok, that’s it for further development," Marko confirmed.

"For two reasons - time, and the production of new parts takes time - and the cost cap. Where do you allocate your resources?

"I assume that after Silverstone or Spa at the latest, there will be a decision to focus entirely on the new car."

The current period is extra critical for Red Bull, as it is losing works Honda support and building its own complex power unit with Ford for 2026 and beyond.

"Mercedes has already declared itself the favorite," said Marko, "but there’s no evidence of that.

"There are three or four things that are important for the new car. The combustion engine, smaller than the one in my lawnmower, should be fine for us. Unless there are reliability issues, it won’t be a game-changer.

"The battery is crucial," Marko added. "We’re starting with a conventional solution for that, and fuel is a very important factor. Development in this area is going very well with our partner Exxon."

Another major issue for Red Bull is the drivers, with the senior team reliant on Verstappen and struggling to find a teammate who can keep up.

Isack Hadjar looks like a frontrunner to replace Yuki Tsunoda for 2026.

"We’ll finish the season calmly, and after the summer break, we’ll think things through," said Marko when asked about Hadjar. "We also have contracts with Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda that we can extend long-term.

"Everything has to be 100 percent right for us to have a chance against McLaren, but that’s not easy, because we practically only have one driver.

"And it doesn’t matter who you choose - since 2016, since Max has been in the car, every second driver has, sooner or later, retired, failed, or been crushed by Max."

Rumours that Verstappen could suddenly depart the team also won’t go away. Some insiders have noticed that he may have lost some focus on F1 recently.

"As soon as Max is at the track, he’s fully focused," Marko insists.

"It’s true that he doesn’t spend as much time on the simulator anymore, but that’s no secret. He enjoys GT with his team Verstappen.com. It’s a massive organisation and he’s heavily involved in it. That keeps him in a good mood."

As for Marko himself, he is now 82 and reportedly lining up Sebastian Vettel as his successor.

"My contract runs until the end of 2026," said the Austrian. "Right now, the main focus is on getting the team back on track for winning."

When asked about Vettel, Marko answered: "We don’t discuss the position, but he follows everything very closely. The question of succession is one of the issues, and let’s put it this way - many people want to take over.

"Until the summer break, however, we’re focused on reducing our deficit. The two shareholders, Mark Mateschitz and Chalerm Yoovidhya, are there and have their ideas. Sometimes one doesn’t want what the other wants. That’s not so easy either," he smiled.