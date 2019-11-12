Brazil 2019 - GP preview - Williams

It’s time for the penultimate round of the 2019 Formula One World Championship, the Brazilian Grand Prix. Autódromo José Carlos Pace, more commonly referred to as Interlagos, provides drivers and engineers with many challenges, not least because the track runs in an anti-clockwise direction and is at high altitude, which makes it tough on power units. The carnival atmosphere in Brazil provides a brilliant backdrop to the race weekend and is a spectacle to see. For the final time this year, Nicholas Latifi will drive during the FP1 session, this time in Robert Kubica’s car.

Dave Robson, Senior Race Engineer

As the 2019 season begins to draw to a close, we make our annual trip to Sao Paulo for the penultimate event of the year. The Interlagos track offers a fascinating mix of corners and elevation change all set in an amphitheatre some 750m above sea level.

The weather often plays a big part in Sao Paulo with heavy rain or very high track temperatures equally likely in November. The current forecast is for relatively benign conditions, but this can change very quickly.

Pirelli have provided their hardest compound range for this event, a combination previously seen in Japan and Belgium, and this should provide a range of viable strategies for the race.

Nicholas will drive Robert’s car in FP1 at this event for his final free practice outing of the season. We look forward to Nicholas’s help in setting up the car for this demanding circuit. In addition to the normal qualifying and race preparation, we will also look at several test items as we continue our build-up to the 2020 season.

Robert Kubica

The next Grand Prix is in Brazil, and it’s a track that I know pretty well. The layout of Interlagos is unique, it runs anti-clockwise and has a long straight uphill which makes it quite challenging. Overall, it should be good fun to drive.

George Russell

The 2017 race weekend here in Brazil was the first one I took part in, driving in FP1, so I have fond memories of the place. It is a really great circuit with a lot of character, and one that I am looking forward to driving again.

Nicholas Latifi

I am excited to get another opportunity to jump back in the car in Brazil. It will be my third FP1 in a row, in such a short period of time, so that’s good for the rhythm. I drove in FP1 there last year, so I know the track and that will help me get up to speed. It is a unique circuit, and an older style compared to the more modern venues. It is smaller, tighter, but the track has a lot of character and has been on the calendar for a while. I’m looking forward to getting out there and experiencing it once again.