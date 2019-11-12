Verstappen denies dismissing Hamilton success

Max Verstappen has fended off a rumour that he has signed a pre-contract with Mercedes to replace Lewis Hamilton if the six-time champion quits Mercedes for 2021.

"Slippery question," the Red Bull-Honda driver smiled to Italy’s Corriere della Sera newspaper. "I am happy where I am. I want to win with Red Bull.

"I don’t talk about the future, but today that’s how it is."

Verstappen, 22, also hit back at recent headlines that suggested he dismissed six time world champion Hamilton’s talent and success.

"That’s not true," he said.

"If anything I argued that he is one of the best ever. But I also said that each of us depends on the car we drive. If Alonso had been at Mercedes, he would have won the championship there.

"Luck counts when you join a team and it becomes dominant," Verstappen added. "You can also go to a team at the wrong time, but it doesn’t mean you’re not good enough."

Verstappen also confirmed that he has agreed to stop his media war of words with Hamilton.

"We never fought, but we talked to each other. I respect him," he said of Hamilton.

"We are committed to resolving the issues between us away from indiscreet ears."