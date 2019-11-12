Brazil 2019 - GP preview - Renault F1

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg heads to Brazil after scoring in both races in Mexico and the United States. Interlagos lies in wait, a circuit that has promised and delivered so much for the German in the past, as he sets his sights on another solid result.

Why do you like the Brazilian Grand Prix?

I’d say Brazil is one of my favourite races on the calendar. I like the vibe about São Paulo as it’s quite crazy and loud. The fans love their motorsport, especially Formula 1, the circuit is legendary, and it all adds up to create a very special Grand Prix weekend. Interlagos has so much history. You feel all the emotions on a lap there.

How tricky is Interlagos to drive?

It’s a short lap, but it’s actually very tricky with lots of challenges. It flows anti-clockwise, it’s busy and quite physical. In places it’s bumpy, but it’s all about confidence. The middle sector is twisty but where you can make up some time.

What stands out from your previous experiences at this race?

I’ve had some cool memories in Brazil. The pole position in 2010 was pretty special. That was a fun session where everything clicked, and we managed a perfect lap in difficult conditions and it’s something I’ll always remember. I led the race in 2012 but was unlucky to miss out on a top result.

What’s the mindset heading into the weekend?

It was good to be back in the points across both races, but we always want more. We recovered well in Austin and the second-half of the race, especially the final ten or so laps, were fun and we deserved our points. We have to target more in Brazil and pushing closer to sixth-seventh spots to take home even more points.

Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo enjoyed a stellar outing in Austin last time out to seal sixth place. The Australian has his eyes on repeating that in Brazil this weekend as he gets ready to bring on the Samba atmosphere.

What’s there to say about Brazil?

I really like the atmosphere in Brazil. It’s a cool one as the locals love racing, and they really embrace it when it comes to their town. There’s a Samba-like, carnival feel to the place and I like the energy that brings. The drivers’ parade on Sunday is one of the loudest of the season and gets you pumped for the race.

What’s the circuit like?

Interlagos is a short circuit without many high-speed corners. It’s very technical and you need to find a good rhythm to do well there. Overtaking can be difficult, but I’ve come through the field a couple of times there in the past, so it is possible to gain places. The weather is usually interesting too. It can play a big part and you have to be ready for all conditions.

How pleasing was it to score back-to-back points?

Austin was a fun race with some good points in the bag for the team. We secured double points across both Mexico and the United States, which was really positive after a few races where we missed out. It’s important to keep the consistency going and Brazil is our next opportunity. Three points-scoring finishes in a row would be sweet, so it’ll be all focus on achieving that when we hit the track on Friday. Viva Brazil!