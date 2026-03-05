Schumacher says Germany no longer ready for F1 return

Ralf Schumacher says Germany has fallen far behind as a motorsport nation and may not be ready even if Formula 1 suddenly needs replacement races.

With the Middle East conflict putting events like Bahrain and Jeddah under threat, some European circuits are being mentioned as potential stand-ins. But Schumacher says Germany is currently poorly positioned.

"Politics, associations, industry, sponsors and the media all need a reset," he told the DPA news agency.

"Unfortunately a lot has gone wrong in recent years for economic and partly ideological reasons or also issues of competence."

Germany, once a powerhouse of Formula 1, has not hosted a race since 2020 and currently has just one driver on the grid - Nico Hulkenberg.

Schumacher believes rebuilding grassroots motorsport is essential.

"Companies closely associated with the automotive or motorsport sectors need to join forces and support sports facilities so that we can have kart tracks again and thus become more internationally attractive," he said.

Gerd Ennser, an official at Germany’s motorsport body, the DMSB, agrees the situation is concerning.

"The situation of motorsport, both at the grassroots and elite levels, is currently unsatisfactory," he said.

According to Ennser, a Formula 1 return would require stronger political backing.

"There needs to be political awareness of the enormous national and international appeal of major sporting events."

He added that the goal must be to bring industry and politicians together "to jointly enable the return of the top class".

The Hockenheimring says it still technically meets Formula 1 requirements but cautions that a race cannot be organised at short notice.

"Preparing for such a race weekend, both technically and organisationally, and especially with regard to successful marketing, requires a considerable lead time," track management told t-online.

"We do not participate in speculation about possible changes to the Formula 1 calendar or about a potential role as an alternative venue."

Officials also said there are currently no plans to "proactively position ourselves" as a replacement host.