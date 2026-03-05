Verstappen shrugs off title talk as priorities shift

Max Verstappen says life beyond Formula 1 now matters more to him than adding more world championships.

The four-time champion starts the 2026 season without the number 1 on his car for the first time since 2021, after losing last year’s title to Lando Norris.

But Verstappen insists he is relaxed about the change.

"That’s life, it happens in Formula 1 and in other categories, that people are no longer champions at some point," he told Kicker.

"It’s not a problem for me and it’s not like I have the exclusive rights for the first place."

Instead of the champion’s number, the Red Bull driver will race with number 3 in 2026.

Despite his competitive reputation, Verstappen admitted there is now something he values more than titles - family life.

"I’ve always wanted this because I’ve already seen how fantastic it is," he said, referring to becoming a father.

"It’s much better than winning a race or a championship. Seeing children grow up is the best."

Verstappen and partner Kelly Piquet welcomed a daughter last year, adding to his close relationship with Piquet’s daughter Penelope from Kelly’s previous relationship with Daniil Kvyat.

The Dutchman told GQ Australia that his outlook on racing has also evolved with age.

"I’ve already achieved a lot, and of course I would like to achieve even more, but at the same time - I don’t know, it sounds maybe a bit weird - I just want to have a good time," he said.

"I want to enjoy what I’m doing most because that’s also what I fell in love with when I was a kid. Just having fun with driving and racing."

He admits his approach on track has also matured compared to his early years in the sport.

"When I was like 17, 18, I just wanted to go fast. I just want to always be at maximum speed," Verstappen explained.

"Whereas now, you probably build up to it a bit more. You can put things into perspective a little bit more because of the experience that you have built up and know probably a bit more when to push or not."

Recalling one of his strongest qualifying laps, he said: "Last year at Silverstone, after sectors 1 and 2, I knew that I was on a very good lap. I saw on the screen how much I was up compared to everyone else and that I’ll take it easier in the final sector to not make a mistake."

He contrasted that with a costly moment earlier in his career.

"I was going really good, and then because you tried to risk a bit too much in the final corner, I touched the wall," Verstappen said of a qualifying lap in Jeddah in 2021.

"So it’s all about just finding your limits and sometimes maybe even playing it a tiny bit safe."

Verstappen also said he enjoys interacting with the new generation of drivers now entering Formula 1.

"It’s already a bit, I would say refreshing, to talk to them," he said. "They’re very friendly in general, and I can relate quite well with them."

But Verstappen hinted he may not be around forever as the next generation arrives and takes over.

"I hope that in a way that I’m still there to see that new generation coming to F1," he said.

Looking ahead, he summed up his outlook in a single word: "Evolution."