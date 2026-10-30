Hamilton says he could race Rwanda GP in mid-40s

Lewis Hamilton says he has no intention of putting an age limit on his Formula 1 career - and has left open the possibility of racing in Rwanda when the new Grand Prix arrives in the early 2030s.

The comments come as Sergio Perez has said his new Cadillac contract, taking him close to 40, will be his last.

Hamilton is already 41, but told Corriere della Sera he still feels capable of extending his career well beyond his current Ferrari deal, which runs through 2027.

Asked about the Rwanda GP, scheduled to begin in 2031, Hamilton replied: "There’s never been anyone like me in 70 years of Formula 1. I’m built differently from the others."

"Obviously, there will be age-related challenges that I can’t predict, but there are also many preconceptions," the seven time world champion added.

The Briton pointed to his reaction times in Austin as evidence that age has not yet dulled him.

"Did you see my reaction times in the last race in Austin? They’re faster than those of young drivers."

"There are a lot of tools you can use to continue training your mind and body. It all depends on how willing you are to sacrifice everything else."

"I still love F1. At 41, I feel competitive."