Argentina pushes F1 return as Brazil secures new deal

Formula 1 has secured the future of the Brazilian GP until 2035, even as neighbouring Argentina steps up its campaign to return to the calendar.

The five-year extension at Interlagos was announced on Saturday, with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali praising the country’s importance to the sport.

"Brazil is an important part of Formula 1’s history and our future, and I am delighted that this five-year extension will see us continue racing in Sao Paulo until 2035," he said.

Meanwhile, Buenos Aires mayor Jorge Macri travelled to Interlagos to personally present Domenicali with plans for a $200 million renovation of the Autodromo de Buenos Aires Oscar y Juan Galvez.

The project includes a new pit complex, resurfacing and facilities designed to secure the FIA Grade 1 licence required for F1.

"We came to reaffirm the commitment and will of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires to bring Formula 1 back," Macri said.

"We are working on every necessary step to be ready."

MotoGP is already scheduled to return to Buenos Aires next April, while Argentina’s F1 ambitions have been boosted by the popularity of Franco Colapinto.

Argentina last hosted Formula 1 in 1998.

However, Max Verstappen, who was born in Belgium, is disappointed that Spa-Francorchamps has lost its annual slot and will miss the 2028 and 2030 seasons.

"Of course I’m not making excuses, but I’m not the owner," he told Dutch media.

"I can’t change anything about it either."