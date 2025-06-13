Another secret of McLaren dominance unearthed

Another secret of McLaren’s dominance may have emerged.

In between flexible wings and wild rumours about how that team manages to keep its tyres alive longer than any rival, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris continue to dominate.

Plenty of secrets are still unknown but whispered about in the paddock, according to Auto Motor und Sport correspondent Michael Schmidt.

"It’s unclear why McLaren always pushes the limits in the essentially meaningless FP3, shocking their opponents with fabulous times," he said.

"Or why the mechanics line up in front of the car to shield it from view while they work on the brake vents. Or why the cars on the grid are the only ones lined up without rear tyres on.

"The rear wheels are always fitted at the last minute," Schmidt noted. "The competition still has a few mysteries to solve."

One of those mysteries, however, may now have emerged.

A mysterious tank has been photographed in the area only visible when the entire front nose assembly is removed from the car - and the conspicuous gold-coloured tank is still attached.

Some think it stores dry ice and is related to cockpit cooling.

Schmidt explains: "The front wing, the geometry of the front axle, the wishbones, and the Venturi ducts at the front are a combination that places the centre of downforce centrally - precisely where the driver sits.

"This is why the McLaren has its own cooling for the cockpit. Special fluid circulates through a system of cooling ducts. The underbody edges, sidepods, and rear brake vents are designed to create air vortices that effectively seal the gap between the diffuser and the rear wheels."

The unique cooling system could also explain why McLaren has recently seemed immune from engine reliability troubles that have struck all other Mercedes-powered teams in 2025 - including the works team.

"The cooling of the entire car has been improved," said Schmidt, "eliminating the need for airflow-restricting exhaust gills in the bodywork.

"The entire car radiates less heat, which also benefits the tyres. The air duct between the two brake drums is designed to shield the brake heat from a certain point against the inner wall of the rim.

"It’s unknown whether phase-change metals are used as heat shields," the German continued. "McLaren hasn’t commented on the matter."

Meanwhile, Piastri says he will take a very different approach compared to the very aggressive Max Verstappen as he defends his championship lead.

"I won’t change anything with the title in mind," he said. "I’ll still race the way I always have.

"I usually try to be smart and stay out of trouble. There’s a good saying - sometimes it’s better to just stay in the race than to prove you’re right. I try to take that approach."

The Australian continued: "I don’t see this season as my only chance.

"It could be, of course, but I don’t see the point of putting extra pressure on myself by thinking it’s a matter of life and death. I’m at the very beginning of my career."