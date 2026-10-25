Alonso invited to IndyCar race, Ford wants Verstappen for GT program

Fernando Alonso has emerged as the obvious candidate for a possible guest entry when IndyCar races in Barcelona next year. Ford wants to bring Max Verstappen into its GT racing activities in the future.

Spanish reports say Penske Entertainment is considering whether to relax its normal 25-car limit for the Barcelona round and allow an additional local guest driver.

IndyCar president Doug Boles was quoted by Spanish publication Motor.es as saying the idea has already been discussed internally.

"For now, the plan is to have 25 cars in each race next year, with the exception of the Indy 500, but it’s something that has been raised within our circle," he said.

"This would present a number of challenges, but it’s something we’ll consider as we move towards July 2027."

Five-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou has no doubt who should get the opportunity.

"I would nominate Fernando 100 percent," he said.

"He’s done the Indy 500, he’d be a perfect fit, and he’s available that weekend. So this is my invitation for him to come."

Alonso, who previously contested the Indianapolis 500, has already strongly welcomed IndyCar’s move to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Ford wants to bring Max Verstappen into its GT racing activities in the future, extending a relationship that already exists through Red Bull’s Formula 1 power unit project.

Verstappen currently races in GT3 machinery through Verstappen.com Racing, using Mercedes-AMG cars and support.

Ford Racing global director Mark Rushbrook told De Telegraaf that the four-time world champion is firmly on the manufacturer’s radar.

"Of course, we want to have the best drivers," he said.

"So for us, it would certainly be interesting, let me put it that way."

Ford already competes in GT3 with the Mustang, but Verstappen.com Racing is committed to Mercedes-AMG for 2027.