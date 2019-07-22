Albers would return to F1 as team boss

Christijan Albers says he would accept an offer to return to Formula 1 as a team boss.

The former Minardi driver has already been a F1 team boss when for a short period of time in 2014 he was in charge at Caterham before Cyril Abiteboul took over.

"Do you know that I made an offer for that team?" the 40-year-old Dutchman told the Dutch publication Formule 1.

"It was for quite a large sum, but the people that owned it were so stubborn. They thought they could sell it for $50 million in the situation they were in."

But Albers thinks he did a good job for the three months that he was in charge.

"I reduced the debt by more than half in three months. Quite impressive, I think," he said. "I enjoyed the challenge and I was sure I could have made it a success.

"If a team asks me again, I will immediately say yes," added Albers.