Albers says McLaren has ’lost direction’

Christijan Albers says McLaren’s late-season decline has left him "completely flabbergasted", after previously expecting Lando Norris to remain in the 2026 title fight.

Speaking on De Telegraaf’s Formula 1 podcast, the former F1 driver said McLaren appeared to have solved its problems around the Hungarian GP.

"I thought ok, they have it again and they are on the right track," said the Dutchman.

But Albers believes the team has since gone backwards.

"They have completely lost it again with the developments and no longer know which way to go."

He even questioned whether Norris and Oscar Piastri are giving McLaren a clear enough development direction.

"Maybe the two drivers can’t properly indicate which direction to go," said Albers.

He also believes Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari have simply developed more effectively.

"I think Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes have just gone by again," said the former Minardi driver. "I don’t see it any other way."

Norris himself admitted this week that McLaren is now the fourth-fastest team.