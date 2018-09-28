|
|
F1 - Zetsche retiring in 2019
He will leave his current role in May next year
Dieter Zetsche, the chairman of F1 team Mercedes’ parent company Daimler, is stepping down.
The Financial Times reports that the 65-year-old is retiring next year and will be replaced by fellow board member Ola Kallenius.
Daimler said the change, with Zetsche returning after a two year period to be supervisory board chairman, is because of "challenges presented by the transformation of the automotive industry".
He will leave his current role in May next year.
|
|