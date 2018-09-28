Logo
F1 - Zetsche retiring in 2019

He will leave his current role in May next year


28 September 2018 - 13h33, by GMM 

Dieter Zetsche, the chairman of F1 team Mercedes’ parent company Daimler, is stepping down.

The Financial Times reports that the 65-year-old is retiring next year and will be replaced by fellow board member Ola Kallenius.

Daimler said the change, with Zetsche returning after a two year period to be supervisory board chairman, is because of "challenges presented by the transformation of the automotive industry".

He will leave his current role in May next year.


