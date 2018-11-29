WILLIAMS MARTINI RACING has today announced a partnership with PKN ORLEN, a leading player in the fuels and energy market.

PKN ORLEN prides itself on innovation and technology whilst retaining a strong focus on value creation. The customer-orientated petrochemical business is present in over 90 countries, spread across six continents.

As part of the agreement, PKN ORLEN will have branding on the rear wing, nose, intake system and both mirrors of the FW42. In addition, their logo will appear on the drivers’ helmets, driver and mechanics overalls and on team kit.

Claire Williams, Deputy Team Principal, commented, “We are pleased to announce that PKN ORLEN will partner Williams Martini Racing for the 2019 season. Williams stands for technology, innovation and top-class engineering, and these synergies with PKN ORLEN will help drive our partnership forward.”

Daniel Obajtel, CEO and President of the Management Board of PKN ORLEN said, “Cooperation between PKN ORLEN and Williams Martini Racing starts a new era for motorsports in Poland, as well as building the global reach of our brand. It is worth remembering that ORLEN Group has assets in five countries in Europe and North America today. Our products are available in over 90 countries around the world. This means that we are looking for global communication channels to establish an international position. Involvement in Formula One racing is one of the most effective ways to promote our brand through sports sponsorship, and we are delighted to be entering the sport with Williams. With the team having just announced Robert Kubica as a race driver for 2019, the only Pole to have participated in Formula One, we want to accompany him on his journey back to the top.”