Sargeant crashed Albon’s repaired chassis at Suzuka

Logan Sargeant’s 2024 season has gone from bad to worse in Japan.

The American, who is on his second and final chance to impress Williams this year, had to sit out Melbourne after the team ejected him from his chassis following preferred teammate Alex Albon’s big practice crash.

Williams managed to repair Albon’s extensively damaged monocoque back at Grove, but the patchwork added weight - and was then assigned to Sargeant for Suzuka.

"But the repair went better than expected," he reported, "and there’s no need to worry. Alex’s chassis is a little heavier than mine, but it’s only 100 grams - that’s almost nothing."

But with no third chassis arriving until Miami, Sargeant faced the prospect of having to drive carefully in Japan - whilst also knowing that another crash for Albon might also boot him from his own car yet again.

"Alex and I both have to get through this," said the 23-year-old. "On the other hand we can’t afford to be careful in this midfield. That won’t get you far in Formula 1.

"We have to be confident enough to give it our all on the track and hope that nothing goes wrong."

In opening practice at Suzuka, however, something went wrong - Sargeant crashed the repaired car heavily.

Once the car was returned to the pits, Williams announced: "There is extensive damage to the front suspension as well as the gearbox, however the chassis looks okay."

Team boss James Vowles described the damage as "serious".

"Unfortunately there is no replacement for the new front and rear wings."