Charlie Whiting has defended F1’s controversial Halo safety innovation, following a scary rollover crash in Abu Dhabi for Nico Hulkenberg.

"Get me out of here, there’s fire!" the German driver said on the radio after his Renault rolled over in the 2018 season finale.

Hulkenberg admitted that the Halo prevented him from quickly escaping.

"I could not get out by myself," said the Renault driver. "On the right was the wall, on the left was the Halo.

"I don’t know how different it would have been without the Halo. I can’t answer that," Hulkenberg said.

FIA race director Whiting, however, defended the safety device.

"Halo was even helpful in the event of a rollover, because there is more distance from the driver to the track," he said.

As for whether Halo impeded his recovery, though, Whiting answered: "It is the routine procedure to put the car back on all four wheels, which of course must be done carefully.

"After that he was able to get out by himself. The whole situation was under control and the doctor was happy with the process," he added.

Hulkenberg concluded: "Either way, the Halo is there, so we have to put up with it."