F1 - Verstappen not excited about Dutch GP yet

"Now the money has to come"

Max Verstappen is not getting excited about reports the Netherlands could return to the F1 calendar.

It is reported that Zandvoort has been offered a potential place on the 2020 calendar by Liberty Media.

But Dutchman Verstappen said in Brazil: "There is nothing concrete yet.

"Of course it would be very nice if we get a race in the Netherlands. And ok, it’s possible on that circuit. Great.

"But now the money has to come," the Red Bull driver told Algemeen Dagblad newspaper.

Verstappen was also asked about the new Vietnam grand prix for 2020.

"I hope it will be an interesting circuit, I can’t really tell from the drawings. I’ll have to drive it," he said.

One thing that caught his eye about the Hanoi layout is the long straights, which normally is a turn-off for a Red Bull driver.

"But I hope by then that we have so much power that the front wheels come off the ground," Verstappen laughed.


9 November 2018 - 14h14, by GMM 



