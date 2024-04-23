23 April 2024
F1 CEO in Thailand for grand prix talks
"We want the grand prix to be on the roads"
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has added Thailand to his travelling itinerary this week.
It was already clear that, after a South Korean delegation visited Suzuka recently for talks about a Formula 1 race, Domenicali intended to visit the country this week "for further discussions".
But on Monday, the Italian was not in Korea - he was in Thailand.
Domenicali met with prime minister Srettha Thavisin, according to RMC Sport, with Bloomberg also reporting both Thailand and F1 are keen on a race deal.
Government spokesperson Chai Watcharong is quoted as saying: "Basically, if F1 is to take place in Thailand, we want the grand prix to be on the roads.
"We are currently working on this," he added, with the capital Bangkok slated as the most likely venue.
