Sergey Sirotkin says he is not worrying about suggestions his F1 career could be cut short after November’s Abu Dhabi finale.

Speculation in Austin suggests Robert Kubica and Esteban Ocon are vying for the second seat at the British team alongside rookie George Russell in 2019.

Russian Sirotkin said: "At every stage of your career there is noise about certain events that may or may not happen.

"But I’m not aware of these rumours and I don’t even try to find out about them or poke my nose in. I know that I can’t do any more than I am doing already.

"What will happen will happen, so I will just keep trying to do my job in the best way," added Sirotkin, who is backed by the Russian programme SMP Racing.