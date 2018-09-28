Logo
F1 - Sainz to drive with eye infection

"But I feel good for this race"


28 September 2018 - 10h52, by GMM 

Carlos Sainz says he expects to race in Russia this weekend even though he has an eye infection.

The Spaniard says it is just his latest adventure at Sochi.

"It’s funny, I’ve been evacuated by helicopter and this is one more experience," the Renault driver smiled, referring to his huge crash of 2015.

In the Sochi paddock, Sainz’s red eye is notably red and inflamed.

"I have a simple eye infection but I feel good for this race," he insisted.

"I hope to do the race without problems even if it bothers me a little. Yes, having a good view is convenient when you are in an F1 car," Sainz smiled.

The 24-year-old also responded to Max Verstappen’s claim that it is "certain" Honda will be ahead of Renault in 2019.

"I think it’s very difficult to use the word certain, as I’m not certain of anything in formula one," said Sainz.

"But I still have faith in Renault. I’ll use this engine next year at another team and I think the work they are doing is enough."


