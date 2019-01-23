Kimi Raikkonen’s book was the Finnish best-seller of 2018.

The 2007 world champion’s official biography, written by Kari Hotakainen and called ’The Unknown Kimi Raikkonen’, was hailed for its sensational revelations.

Ilta Sanomat newspaper reports that the book sold over 191,000 copies, making it "by far the best-selling book of 2018".

"It’s just something I decided to do," said the 2019 Sauber driver.

"It’s not such a big thing in my view. I lived through it and it just happens to be now it’s in a book," Raikkonen added.

Fernando Alonso, who has retired from F1, has admitted that he will also write a biography.

"Yeah, next year I will," said the former McLaren driver.