Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 - ’Racing Point’ to change name again for 2019

"It’s not the permanent name"

Force India’s new name for 2019 is not yet set in stone.

On the official 2019 entry list, the FIA revealed that following the buyout by Lawrence Stroll, the Silverstone based team is now known only as ’Racing Point’.

But the name will change again prior to the start of the new season, La Gazzetta dello Sport claims.

"After 10 years, F1 has said goodbye to the name Force India, but it will also say goodbye to Racing Point, which is destined to disappear before the start of the 2019 world championship," read a report by the Italian sports daily.

“It’s not the permanent name, just something we stuck onto the entry until we go for a permanent name change,” Szafnauer confirmed to Reuters.

“It won’t be Racing Point”.


4 December 2018 - 08h49, by GMM 



