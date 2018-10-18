Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Perez confirmed for 2019 with Racing Point Force India

"I am very happy to finally announce my future"


18 October 2018 - 17h03, by Olivier Ferret 

Racing Point Force India is delighted to announce that Sergio Perez has agreed an extension to his contract and will race for the team in 2019.

Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal

“I’m pleased that Sergio will continue his journey with us in 2019. Over the last five years, Sergio has confirmed his position as one of the most talented and consistent drivers on the Formula One grid. He gives us valuable stability going forward and is a huge asset to the team. As we begin an exciting new chapter in the life of this team, we are delighted that Sergio will race with us going forward.”

Sergio Perez

“I am very happy to finally announce my future and I’m really motivated for 2019. Force India has been my home since 2014 and has allowed me to grow as a driver and show my skills on track. We have achieved so much success in the last five seasons but I think the best is yet to come. The new investment the team is enjoying fills me with confidence and I am really excited about the future.”


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Race (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Pre-race (355 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Saturday (935 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Friday (779 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Thursday (495 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Race (455 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Pre-race (178 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Saturday (664 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Friday (699 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Thursday (342 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC


(function() { var loadSirdata = function() { var service = "GS.d"; var config = { pa : "21287", u : document.location.href, r : document.referrer, si : "5", rand : (new Date()).getTime() }; var configParams = []; for(var v in config){ configParams .push(v+'='+encodeURIComponent(config[v])); } var sddanJS=document.createElement('script'); sddanJS.async = true; sddanJS.type = "text/javascript"; sddanJS.src='//js.sddan.com/'+service+'?'+ configParams.join('&'); document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(sddanJS); }; window.__cmp('getVendorConsents', [53], function(result) { if(result && result.vendorConsents && result.vendorConsents[53] !== undefined && result.vendorConsents[53] === true) { loadSirdata(); } }); })()