Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Perez a good comparison for Stroll - Dumontier

"You can almost say it’s a Canadian team"

 F1


Miniboutik



Sergio Perez will be a good benchmark for Lance Stroll at the team formerly known as Force India in 2019.

That is the view of Francois Dumontier, promoter of the Canadian grand prix at Montreal.

20-year-old Stroll, the son of Canadian billionaire and new team owner Lawrence Stroll, was born in Montreal.

Dumontier said of Stroll’s arrival at the team slated to be called ’Racing Point’ from this year: "It’s good news. It seems like a competitive team.

"I am also very happy about the acquisition by Lawrence. When you look at the shareholding of the team, you can almost say it’s a Canadian team," he told Le Journal de Montreal.

Dumontier also said it is good that Stroll, who is often derided as a ’pay driver’ despite his European F3 title, will be compared with new teammate Sergio Perez.

This year, Stroll’s teammate was Russian Sergey Sirotkin, at the beleaguered British team Williams.

"It was a very difficult season at Williams," said Dumontier. "I find that a shame because it is a world champion team that often fought for the title. But F1 works by cycle.

"Perez is a good driver to compare with. He is fast and on track is difficult to overtake. He has done good things in the past.

"I think for Lance it will be a nice comparison, as was Felipe Massa in his first season. Although Massa was there to be the mentor, Lance could compare with someone who won races. And he did well.

"He finished 12th in the championship with points and a podium, and people did not expect that," he concluded.


8 January 2019 - 11h54, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Hospital says Lauda to be released ’next week’
Next news: Hartley’s father slams Ferrari ’rumours’
F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 27-28/11 (569 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC