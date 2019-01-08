Sergio Perez will be a good benchmark for Lance Stroll at the team formerly known as Force India in 2019.

That is the view of Francois Dumontier, promoter of the Canadian grand prix at Montreal.

20-year-old Stroll, the son of Canadian billionaire and new team owner Lawrence Stroll, was born in Montreal.

Dumontier said of Stroll’s arrival at the team slated to be called ’Racing Point’ from this year: "It’s good news. It seems like a competitive team.

"I am also very happy about the acquisition by Lawrence. When you look at the shareholding of the team, you can almost say it’s a Canadian team," he told Le Journal de Montreal.

Dumontier also said it is good that Stroll, who is often derided as a ’pay driver’ despite his European F3 title, will be compared with new teammate Sergio Perez.

This year, Stroll’s teammate was Russian Sergey Sirotkin, at the beleaguered British team Williams.

"It was a very difficult season at Williams," said Dumontier. "I find that a shame because it is a world champion team that often fought for the title. But F1 works by cycle.

"Perez is a good driver to compare with. He is fast and on track is difficult to overtake. He has done good things in the past.

"I think for Lance it will be a nice comparison, as was Felipe Massa in his first season. Although Massa was there to be the mentor, Lance could compare with someone who won races. And he did well.

"He finished 12th in the championship with points and a podium, and people did not expect that," he concluded.