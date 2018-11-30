Logo
F1 - Ocon eyes Williams, Force India roles for 2019

"I will have a lot of work anyway"

Esteban Ocon has admitted his role for 2019 could involve driving duties for as many as three F1 teams.

The Frenchman has lost his race seat at Force India, but it is strongly rumoured that he will be back on the grid in 2020, perhaps in Valtteri Bottas’ place at Mercedes.

22-year-old Ocon’s continuing support by Mercedes will mean he is not only reserve driver for the works team, but perhaps also for Force India and Williams.

"Of course it’s always better to race than to not race," he said. "But I will have a lot of work anyway.

"It seems I will have even more to do than before," Ocon revealed. "I will go to all of the grands prix and work on the simulator, and we will try to give me as much work as possible on the track.

"Perhaps I will take part in tests with Force India and Williams as well," he said. "Mercedes continues to support me and believe in my grand prix career, and I hope everything will work out," he said.


30 November 2018 - 08h17, by GMM 



