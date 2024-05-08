Horner: No concerns about the ’strength and depth’ of Red Bull’s personnel setup

By GMM 8 May 2024 - 12:07





Christian Horner says he has "no concerns" about the ongoing health of Red Bull Racing, even though key rivals are predicting a staff exodus.

Design guru Adrian Newey has stepped down from his Formula 1 duties at the energy drink company’s premier team - without naming his next destination.

A clear frontrunner is Ferrari.

But the Maranello marque’s CEO Benedetto Vigna told Formula Passion: "He (Newey) is one of our clients, participating in track events.

"But a lot of things are always said in the newspapers," he added.

Another rumour is that Red Bull’s long-time sporting director Jonathan Wheatley could be the next to depart, with McLaren boss Zak Brown claiming last weekend in Miami that multiple CVs are currently flying about in the paddock.

"Zak is absolutely right," Mercedes boss Toto Wolff agrees. "We are seeing resumes from Red Bull at all levels."

It’s even been said that Newey’s departure may have unsettled Ford - Red Bull’s works manufacturer partner for the team’s own engine program for 2026 and beyond.

Ford’s motorsport boss Mark Rushbrook said in Miami: "We believe Red Bull is the best team to work with in F1, even with the things going on behind the scenes currently.

"We’re committed to helping them succeed."

As for team boss Horner, he insists he has "no concerns" about the "strength and depth" of Red Bull’s personnel setup. He also revealed that Red Bull poached more than 200 staff from Mercedes for its engine project.

"I’d be a little more worried about 220 people than one or two CVs," he said, adding that Wolff and Brown have been "talking a lot" recently.